Facundo Pellistri latest: Club drops out of chase for Watford target as Manchester United weigh up decision

Manchester United winger and Watford loan target Facundo Pellistri is no longer an option for Brazilian club Flamengo, Fabrizio Romano has said.

Watford are among the sides to have been linked with a move for Manchester United’s Uruguayan talent this month.

A report from The Telegraph first revealed the Hornets’ interest and when quizzed on the matter, manager Slaven Bilic confirmed that Pellistri is a player he admirers.

However, rival interest has emerged since then. Transfer guru Romano revealed earlier this week that Spanish side Valencia, Italian outfit Bologna and Flamengo of Brazil were also keen. Now though, a new update has emerged on the latter mentioned South American giants.

Speaking on Twitter, Romano has said that Flamengo are ‘no longer an option for Pellistri’.

He adds that Manchester United are yet to make a decision still, with their stance over a potential loan exit poised to become clear next week.

Understand Flamengo are no longer a loan option for Facundo Pellistri. Valencia are pushing while there are two Serie A clubs as possibilities on the table. 🔴🇺🇾 #MUFC Manchester United will decide next week whether they want to send Facundo on loan or not. pic.twitter.com/6RQzpsa8Vx — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 22, 2023

A boost for Watford?

While it remains to be seen if Watford’s links with the young winger bear fruit, the news that Flamengo aren’t in the race for his signature provides a minor boost at the least.

After a previous spell in Spain, it could be argued that Pellistri’s chances of a Manchester United breakthrough would be most greatly benefitted by staying in England football. That’s an argument the Hornets will surely look to make if they are to fight for his signature this month.

Bilic hasn’t been shy in making clear his desire for new additions in the wide areas. Matheus Martins’ arrival has provided another option on the wing, but a move for Pellistri would provide Bilic with some much-needed depth.