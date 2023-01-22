Everton trying to gather £15million in a bid to sign Sheffield United man this month

Everton are ‘trying to find’ £15million’ in a bid to land Sheffield United striker Iliman Ndiaye, reports Alan Nixon.

Ndiaye, 22, has been one of the standout players in the Championship this season. The Senegalese international has scored 10 goals and assisted seven more in his 28 Championship appearances so far this season, having been linked with a few different clubs over the course of the campaign, including Nottingham Forest.

Now though, Nixon has revealed in The Sun on Sunday (22.01.23, pg. 59) that Everton are keen on signing the young striker, and that the Toffees are trying to gather £15million in a bid to tempt Sheffield United into selling Ndiaye this month. Nixon adds that the money from a potential Ndiaye sale this month ‘would go into sorting’ their current financial issues which has seen them recently placed under transfer embargo.

Last month, Blades boss Paul Heckingbottom suggested that Ndiaye and his representatives wanted to secure a move away from Bramall Lane, and earlier this month Heckingbottom said that the club’s board will have the final say on Ndiaye’s future. The attacker is out of contract at the end of the 2023/24 season.

Toffees in for Ndiaye…

Everton haven’t won a Premier League game since October. The Toffees lost again yesterday, at the hands of relegation rivals West Ham, leaving Frank Lampard’s side in 19th place of the table and two points adrift.

It looks like the Merseyside club will spend in the final days of this month’s transfer window – providing that they can find the funding for player signings – and a striker seems like priority, with a number of Championship attackers having been linked.

Ndiaye would be a quality signing for the club and Sheffield United might be forced into selling, despite their ongoing push for promotion to the Premier League. It all remains up in the air right now, but it looks set to be a testing two weeks ahead for Ndiaye and Sheffield United.