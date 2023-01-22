Derby County could see Championship transfer swoop hijacked by Mick McCarthy’s Blackpool

Derby County could face competition from Blackpool for the signing of Stoke City’s Aden Flint, according to reporter Darren Witcoop.

Derby County were credited with interest in a deal for Stoke City veteran Flint earlier this month.

Flint only joined the Potters in the summer transfer window but after struggling for game time and with his deal expiring at the end of the season, there has been speculation over a winter exit for the former Bristol City and Cardiff City centre-back.

Now though, claims of rival interest in the defender have emerged.

Reporter Witcoop has said on Twitter that Blackpool’s new boss Mick McCarthy could look to bring Flint to Bloomfield Road. McCarthy is keen to bring another centre-back to his Tangerines squad after replacing Michael Appleton and now, a reunion move for Flint is being weighed up.

New Blackpool boss Mick McCarthy could hijack Derby’s move for Aden Flint. Rams target Flint is free to leave Stoke but McCarthy, who wants a new centre-half, is weighing up a reunion with former Cardiff defender Flint #Blackpool #DCFC #derbycounty #stokecity — Darren Witcoop (@DarrenOWitcoop) January 22, 2023

Flint, 33, has played nine times in the Championship this season, providing two assists in the process.

Another second-tier chance?

Flint has spent the majority of his career playing in the second-tier but after finding chances hard to come by under Alex Neil, it seemed the experienced centre-back could make a step back down to League One with Derby County after negotiations were opened.

However, with McCarthy reportedly considering a reunion, the Nottingham-born defender might stay in the Championship for a little longer yet.

He’d bring bags of experience to whichever club he joins and he’s a commanding aerial presence, making him a threat from set-pieces. With Flint’s contract up in the summer, it seems a change of scenery will be on the cards this year but it remains to be seen if it comes this month or at the end of the campaign.