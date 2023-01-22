Burnley agree eye-catching striker swoop – deal could rise to €10m, reporter says

Burnley have agreed a fee for KVC Westerlo striker Lyle Foster, reporter Sacha Tavolieri has said.

Burnley have been in the market for another striker this month as they bid to find suitable more cover and competition for Jay Rodriguez and Ashley Barnes.

Among those recently linked was South African talisman Foster. Belgian reporter Tavolieri had said that advanced talks were taking place between the Clarets and KVC Westerlo over a possible deal and now, a new update has emerged regarding the discussions.

Again reported by Tavolieri, it has emerged that a transfer fee has been agreed between the two clubs.

Burnley will pay an initial €7m for the services of Foster. However, should they make the rise back up to the Premier League, the sum will rise to €10m. Personal terms should not provide any late hiccups either after they were agreed before the fee.

Vincent Kompany’s Burnley are well on course for an immediate return to the top-flight. They’re a hefty 18 points clear of 3rd placed Blackburn Rovers, so providing the move goes through, it seems highly likely they will be coughing up the extra €3m for Foster.

1 of 18 Which of these clubs has Steve Bruce NOT managed? Sheffield United Huddersfield Town Wigan Athletic Bristol City

Another strong addition for Burnley…

Burnley’s recruitment since Kompany’s arrival has been a breathe of fresh air in the Championship, and the proposed deal for Foster presents another eye-catching transfer.

The 22-year-old is another promising young player Kompany can nurture and develop. He’s a more long-term option in comparison to Rodriguez and Barnes and provides something different to both players.

Foster has good speed and height so can be a direct option up top but he’s also a creative threat with the ball at his feet. A tally of nine assists in 47 games for Westerlo displays his capabilities in linking up with attackers and that could get even more out of current stars Nathan Tella, Manuel Benson, Anass Zaroury and more.