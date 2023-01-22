Blackpool make move to sign Tottenham Hotspur youngster on loan, report claims

According to Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke, Championship side Blackpool have made an inquiry for Tottenham Hotspur youngster Harvey White.

O’Rourke says that the Tangerines are ‘among multiple EFL sides’ that are interested in taking 21-year-old White on loan for the second half of this season.

The Maidstone-born midfielder has come through the ranks at the North London club, progressing to the first-team and making his Premier League debut earlier this season.

So far this season, the bulk of White’s appearances have come in the Premier League 2 competition where he’s featured in nine games, scoring once and registering one assist as well.

O’Rourke’s article does state that Spurs are ‘yet to make a decision’ as to whether to loan White out or not. He also states that the young midfielder is ‘on the fringes’ of Antonio Conte’s first-team, and so a loan exit could definitely be on the cards this month.

White has previous experience of an EFL loan, featuring 21 times for Portsmouth in their 2020/21 League One campaign.

Thoughts…

Blackpool would definitely benefit from having a Premier League attacker in their ranks, given the situation they’re in in the Championship right now.

They currently sit 23rd in the table and will be looking to newly-appointed boss Mick McCarthy to lift them clear of danger, with 19 league games of the season remaining.

Wigan Athletic sit below Blackpool as things stand, with Huddersfield Town in 22nd but level on points with the Seasiders – Cardiff City sit in 21st and three points clear of both Blackpool and Huddersfield.

Should Tottenham Hotspur sanction a loan move for White, then Blackpool look like they might be near the front of the queue and Spurs might fancy sending him to Bloomfield Road, as game time could be readily available for White.

Blackpool return to action v Southampton in the FA Cup next weekend.