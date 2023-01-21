Wigan Athletic team news and predicted XI to face Luton Town: Three players still absent for Kolo Toure

Wigan Athletic host Luton Town in the Championship this afternoon.

The Latics have struggled so far this season, currently sitting rock bottom of the league with no wins in their previous six matches. Kolo Toure will wanting his side to be more disciplined defensively, conceding 15 goals in their last five fixtures.

After winning three of their previous five matches, the Hatters will undoubtedly be aiming to continue their good run of form and potentially move into a play-off place. The Bedfordshire will be looking to pick up another win against Wigan Athletic, having already knocked them out of the FA Cup this week.

A win for Wigan Athletic could see them move into 22nd place whilst Luton Town could move as high as 4th if they are able to pick up all three points.

Wigan Athletic team news

Jason Kerr will not feature after undergoing surgery for an ACL injury he suffered against Swansea City earlier in the season.

Tom Pearce is on the road to recovery for an injury that has seen him miss the majority of the current Championship campaign. Charlie Wyke may also be questionable after sustaining a knee injury that has seen him sidelined since last month.

Predicted XI (3-4-2-1)

Amos (GK)

Caulker

Whatmough

Tilt

Darikwa

Power

Naylor

Bennett

Lang

Aasgaard

Keane

It has been a really difficult campaign so far for Wigan Athletic who may struggle to prevent themselves from finishing outside of the relegation zone.

Despite this, the recent draw against fellow strugglers Cardiff City will have certainly given the Latics hope with Toure still searching for his first win as manager.

Will Keane could potentially play a crucial role against a Luton Town side aiming to get into the play-offs.

The match kicks off at 15:00pm this afternoon.