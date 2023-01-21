Update emerges in Sunderland’s pursuit of Everton man Ellis Simms

Sunderland have entered into talks to sign Everton striker Ellis Simms on loan for the rest of the season, according to Football Insider.

Sunderland had signed Simms on a season-long loan deal in the summer, with the forward playing a total of 17 games for the Black Cats before being recalled by his parent club Everton earlier this month.

He impressed in the red and white on Wearside, scoring seven goals and registering two assists during his time at the Stadium of Light. But after he was recalled, Sunderland considered looking to other targets to replace him.

Manager Tony Mowbray suggested he was still on their radar, and now with the Toffees set to bring in Arnaut Danjuma from Villarreal, this means Simms will be further down the pecking order at Goodison Park.

With the 22-year-old not able to play for another side having turned out for both Everton and Sunderland so far in the current campaign, the Black Cats have now entered into talks to bring Simms back to the club according to Football Insider.

A positive update for Sunderland…

With Ross Stewart having had injury issues this season they needed Simms to step up in his absence and he did that with aplomb, and so Sunderland know exactly what the player can offer.

Stewart’s injury problems look to be behind him, but with a lack of a back-up, making a move for Simms helps them massively in this department, and saves them needing to explore other options in the transfer market over the next couple of weeks.

Also, the Everton youngster knows the club and knows the players at Sunderland already having spent the first half of the season there on loan, and so there won’t be a need for patience or a lengthy bedding in process for Simms.