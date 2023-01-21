Swansea City team news and predicted XI to face QPR: Attacker set to feature amid transfer speculation

Swansea City travel to London tomorrow to face QPR in the Championship.

The Swans go into the game on the back of an FA Cup exit at the hands of Bristol City, after losing out in extra-time against the Robins. However, a 3-1 win against Sunderland last time out in the Championship will give Russell Martin’s side confidence coming into the game.

After coming from two goals down to salvage a point against Reading last time out, QPR come into this game having not won in their last five competitive matches. Neil Critchley’s side are sat in 12th – four points off the play-offs. The Swans sit in 11th and three points outside the top-six.

Swansea City team news

Martin has confirmed that Morgan Whittaker will be in the squad at Loftus Road. The former Plymouth Argyle loanee has been heavily linked with leaving the club, with Rangers set to make a third bid for the player.

Striker Michael Obafemi seemingly remains a doubt for Swansea. He is another linked with a move away from the club and he’s not played for the Swans since November.

Liam Walsh is still out for the Swans with the midfielder having not played since March last year.

Predicted XI

Benda (GK)

Latibeaudiere

Cabango

Darling

Manning

Allen

Grimes

Cooper

Fulton

Cullen

Piroe

This could be an unchanged side from the one that beat Sunderland for the Swans. Whittaker is likely to start on the bench at Loftus Road, with speculation surrounding his future, but he could make an impact later on in the game.

After a 2-1 loss in the FA Cup to Bristol City, Martin is likely to revert back to the squad which convincingly beat the Black Cats last time out in the Championship.

The game kicks off at 3pm this afternoon.