Rotherham United team news and predicted XI to face Watford: Five still unavailable for Hornets clash

Rotherham United travel to Hertfordshire to face Watford in the Championship this afternoon.

After a string of poor results, the Millers will undoubtedly be aiming to build upon their recent convincing 4-0 win against Blackburn Rovers. The addition of veteran centre-back Sean Morrison has added some much-needed experience to the squad as the Yorkshire club look to avoid relegation in the latter stages of the season.

The Hornets will be looking to continue their recent run of form, having won their two previous league fixtures. Slaven Bilic’s side will also be wanting to maintain their defensive sturdiness, also keeping two clean sheets in their last two games.

A win for Rotherham United could see them move into 17th place, whilst Watford could move eight points behind 2nd place Sheffield United if they are able to pick up all three points.

Rotherham United team news

Grant Hall continues to be unavailable, after he sustained a hamstring injury against Norwich City in November. Georgie Kelly is also unlikely to make an appearance, due to picking up a calf injury last month.

Josh Vickers picked up a serious injury at the start of the month during a training session, whilst Ben Wiles may possibly not feature again this season after suffering an ankle injury against Stoke City on Boxing Day.

The Millers may also be without striker Tom Eaves who injured his hamstring against Huddersfield Town recently.

Predicted XI

Johansson (GK)

Peltier

Morrison

Humphreys

Hjelde

Odoffin

Barlaser

Rathbone

Ogbene

Washington

Ferguson

Matty Taylor has had a tough start to life as Rotherham United boss, currently being embroiled in a tightly-contested relegation fight.

The Millers have a multitude of experienced Championship players at their disposal to ensure that they avoid the drop before the season ends.

Conor Washington has been clinical in front of goal recently and could be the difference against a Watford side desperate to push towards the top two.

The match kicks off at 15:00pm this afternoon.