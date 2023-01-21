QPR team news and predicted XI to face Swansea City: Midfielder could return, defender remains sidelined

QPR host Swansea City in the Championship this afternoon.

The R’s go into this game looking for their first league win in four. Neil Critchley won his opening game in charge 1-0 away at Preston North End and has since drawn three in the league, and lost one too.

Last time out, QPR came from behind to salvage a point in a 2-2 draw at Reading, leaving them in 12th place of the table.

Swansea City meanwhile sit a place ahead of QPR in the table. The Welsh club won their last Championship outing 3-1 away at Sunderland, having taken 18 points from 14 away fixtures in the league this season.

QPR team news

QPR look set to be without a few players for this one. Leon Balogun (calf) remains sidelines but has recently seen a specialists about his injury.

Stefan Johansen (ankle) was in contention to feature v Reading last time out, but didn’t, and so he could potentially make his return today.

Luke Amos was ruled out for up to 10 days last week so looks unlikely to feature here, and so too does George Thomas.

Predicted XI

Dieng (GK)

Paal

Clarke-Salter

Dickie

Laird

Field

Iroegbunam

Willock

Chair

Roberts

Lowe

Critchley desperately needs to rediscover QPR’s defensive form from earlier in the campaign, and with Jake Clarke-Salter having returned to the side last time out, he could start alongside Rob Dickie.

Elsewhere, the only other change we could expect to see is Jamal Lowe coming in for his first start, in place of Lyndon Dykes who’s become the subject of widespread interest in the Championship, with Millwall reportedly failing with a £3million bid to sign him.

Today’s game kicks off at 3pm.