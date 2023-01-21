Plymouth Argyle team news and predicted XI to face Cheltenham Town: Key man returns while injured aces progress

Plymouth Argyle host Cheltenham Town in League One this weekend.

The league leaders left it late in their last outing, Bali Mumba curling home at the death to rescue a point away at Ipswich Town.

Cheltenham Town, on the other hand, lost in a dramatic affair with Derby County. They took an early lead only for the Rams to rally and fly into a 3-1 lead, the final score being 3-2.

Plymouth Argyle will be hoping to tighten their grip on top spot with a return to winning ways here following back-to-back draws.

Plymouth Argyle team news

Joe Edwards returns from suspension and will be a strong contender to come into the starting XI after Macauley Gillesphey was pushed into a wing-back role last time out.

In an update with Plymouth Live, Schumacher revealed that Mickel Miller and Brendan Galloway are moving closer to returns and could be involved in full contract training soon.

Conor Grant is still on the road to recovery though and will be on an anti-gravity running machine next week.

Predicted XI

Cooper

Lonwijk

Scarr

Wilson

Edwards

Houghton

Randell

Mumba

Azaz

Hardie

Waine

After a decent result against Ipswich Town, the chances are there won’t be many changes to the starting XI.

Captain Edwards will surely slot straight back in at right wing-back, with Bali Mumba switching over to the left.

Elsewhere, Finn Azaz may well get his first start since returning from injury and at the same time, giving Danny Mayor a rest. It is then a question of which two forwards will play ahead of him and whilst Ryan Hardie is likely to keep his place, New Zealand international Ben Waine might join the Scotsman up top as opposed to Ennis.

The fixture at Home Park kicks off at 15:00 on Saturday afternoon.