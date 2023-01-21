Millwall team news and predicted starting XI to face Cardiff City: Forward facing extended absence but key man should feature

Millwall will travel to face Cardiff City in the Championship this afternoon.

The Lions will make the trip across the border and into Wales having lost their last two games. Sheffield United and Middlesbrough are two very strong opponents though, so narrowly losing both games isn’t the end of the world.

Nevertheless, they’ll be keen to get back on track, especially after failing to score in both games.

Meanwhile, Cardiff City had their first fixture after Mark Hudson’s dismissal in the FA Cup in midweek against Leeds United.

Dean Whitehead took the reins for a third-round replay trip to Elland Road in which they were put to the sword, the Premier League side running away 5-2 victors.

Millwall team news

The bulk of the Millwall team news centres around youngster Tyler Burey. The attacker could be sidelined for as much as six weeks with a hip injury and so this leaves the door open for former Hull City and Sunderland man George Honeyman to continue his run in the team.

At the back, experienced defender Scott Malone is back in training but the chances of the 31-year-old is unlikely to be ready to go against the Bluebirds. Scotsman Murray Wallace will probably continue to deputise at left-back.

Jake Cooper is set to be fit to feature after an injury worry though.

Predicted XI

Long

Wallace

Cooper

Hutchinson

McNamara

Styles

Mitchell

Shackleton

Flemming

Honeyman

Bradshaw

Dutchman Zian Flemming has been a revelation for Gary Rowett’s side and with 10 league goals so far, he is the main threat for Millwall.

They perform much better when playing on home soil at The Den but Cardiff City are struggling right now, so this could be a good opportunity to gain three points on the road.

Leeds United loanee Jamie Shackleton has been in and out of the starting XI but off the back of two defeats, if Rowett does want to shake things up, him coming in for German Andreas Voglsammer could be on the cards.