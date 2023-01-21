Fulham eyeing potential move for Millwall man, says journalist

Millwall right-back Danny McNamara is on the radar of Premier League side Fulham, according to journalist Darren Witcoop.

Fulham were in talks to sign Arsenal’s Cedric Soares, but with talks stalling the Cottagers could look to turn their attention to other targets.

One player they have identified as a potential new recruit is Millwall full-back McNamara, according to Witcoop. The 24-year-old has been an important player for Gary Rowett’s side so far this season, making 24 appearances in all competitions.

During that time he has helped the Lions to a strong position in the table with one of the best defensive records in the entire division.

The journalist states that the Lions are ‘desperate’ for the Republic of Ireland U21 international to remain at the Den beyond the transfer deadline, especially after keeping hold of the defender and fending off interest from QPR in the summer window.

QPR had tabled a bid for McNamara, which was ultimately turned down. However, a bid from Fulham which exceeds Millwall’s asking price could tempt them into a sale.

Would be a blow to lose McNamara…

As Witcoop states, Millwall are desperate to keep hold of the player as they see him as a vital member of the squad, and he will be imperative and key in helping his side reach a place in the top-six.

To lose him would come as a big blow to Millwall’s chances of achieving that goal. But if a bid comes in and it matches or exceeds their valuation, they may want to cash in to strengthen in other areas of the pitch before the window closes.

McNamara will no doubt want to play at the highest level he can and challenge himself. If a move to Fulham looked a strong possibility, there is a chance the player would see it as too good an opportunity to turn down, especially with the Cottagers pushing for a possible Europa League spot.