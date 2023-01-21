Charlton Athletic team news and predicted XI to face Peterborough United: New signing’s injury will force changes

Charlton Athletic will visit Peterborough United in League One this weekend.

Charlton Athletic continued their League One winning streak with a 2-0 victory against Barnsley. It was the youngsters who made the difference, with academy graduate Tyreece Campbell and loan star Jesurun Rak-Sakyi netting for Dean Holden’s side.

Peterborough United also enjoyed a 2-0 win thanks to an Ephron Mason-Clark brace away at Port Vale.

The last time these two sides met was on Boxing Day and it ended honours even. Teenager Miles Leaburn put the Addicks ahead with Jonson Clarke-Harris hitting back shortly after.

Charlton Athletic team news

Frustratingly, new signing Todd Kane was forced off through injury in the first half of the win over Barnsley.

As a result, Holden has confirmed to the club’s official website that he will be out for a number of weeks. Steven Sessegnon, who withdrew from the warm-up ahead of the game, has been back on the grass this week but his knee issue is being managed.

Predicted XI

Maynard-Brewer

Ness

Inniss

O’Connell

Clare

Payne

Dobson

Fraser

Rak-Sakyi

Bonne

Campbell

After their recent success, Holden should look to keep the changes to a minimum. The defensive injuries and shortages at full-back mean Lucas Ness may be pushed out to full-back, while the versatile Sean Clare might have to fill in on the left if Holden wants to avoid a system change.

Macauley Bonne may well replace Miles Leaburn up top too to hand him his first start since returning, but it remains to be seen just how Holden sets up.

This fixture from The Valley will take place at 15:00 on Saturday afternoon.