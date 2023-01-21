Blackburn Rovers team news and predicted XI to face Bristol City: Key defender absent but star may return

Blackburn Rovers will visit Bristol City in the Championship this weekend.

Last time out, promotion hopefuls Rovers suffered a humiliating 4-0 defeat to relegation threatened Rotherham United. The goal-scoring began with Hakeem Odoffin just a minute in and from there on, Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side were unable to rally.

Bristol City, on the other hand, were in midweek FA Cup action. After drawing with Swansea City in the original third-round game, the Robins won the replay in extra-time through a Sam Bell strike.

Blackburn Rovers are in dire need of consistency and the clash with Bristol City presents a decent chance to bounce back from last weekend’s embarrassment.

Blackburn Rovers team news

Speaking to Lancs Live ahead of the tie, Tomasson provided all the latest on the injury front.

In the biggest blow, Dom Hyam is facing three to four weeks out after withdrawing from the Rotherham United defeat through an ankle injury. However, there was promising news elsewhere.

Scott Wharton is back after concussion protocols were followed suitably and John Buckley is available following his suspension. Sammie Szmodics won’t return yet, but he is back in training.

In other good news, Tomasson has said Ben Brereton Diaz should be in the squad previously. That was before new rumours linking him with a Villareal move though, so it remains to be seen if that is the case.

Predicted XI

Kaminski

Rankin-Costello

Phillips

Ayala

Pickering

Morton

Travis

Hedges

Dack

Brereton-Diaz

Gallagher

As previously mentioned, Hyam is injured and so Ashley Phillips could come into the starting XI at Ashton Gate. Teenager Jake Garrett had a baptism of fire in the 4-0 defeat and so the more experienced Lewis Travis could enter the fold too.

This clash at Ashton Gate kicks off at 15:00 on Saturday afternoon.