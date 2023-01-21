Birmingham City team news and predicted XI to face Preston: Eustace nearing injury returns after recent struggles

Birmingham City will host Preston North End in the Championship this afternoon.

After turning around their FA Cup third round tie and prevailing over Forest Green Rovers, Birmingham City will be keen to maintain their winning ways.

This was particularly important for them given the four straight league losses that preceded it.

Preston North End have themselves blown hot and cold, winning away at Stoke City and then knocking out fellow second-tier side Huddersfield Town in the cup only to get trounced by Norwich City.

Defensive stability was at the fore for Ryan Lowe in the earlier stages of the season as their backline broke records. Teemu Pukki and Kieran Dowell both scoring braces at Deepdale put a dent in that column for them though, so they need to bounce back.

Not only is this a big game for the players, but also for the officials. Rebecca Welch will become the first ever female to referee a game at this level.

Birmingham City team news

Birmingham City boss John Eustace has issued an update on the injuries to defensive duo Marc Roberts and Harlee Dean. The pair will both be absent from this one with their respective returns a matter of weeks away.

Young midfielder George Hall is also still sidelined whilst Reda Khadra could make his first start for the Blues. Gary Gardner will be returning to the squad over the coming games though, while Nico Gordon has been back in training and will also be pushing for a place in the side.

Predicted XI

Ruddy

Trusty

Long

Sanderson

Graham

Chong

Bielik

Bacuna

Colin

Deeney

Khadra

In spite of the loss to Bristol City in which they conceded four, the likelihood is that Birmingham City will line up similar.

As previously before, Khadra may well be thrust into the starting XI in the place of Scott Hogan.

Tahith Chong isn’t the only man with Manchester United links as Tunisian teenager Hannibal Mejbri is on loan at St. Andrew’s. He has made 13 starts and could well rival Juninho Bacuna to partner Chong in the middle of the park.