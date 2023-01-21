Blackpool team news and predicted XI to face Huddersfield Town: Duo could return in McCarthy’s first game in charge

Blackpool host Huddersfield Town in the Championship this afternoon.

Both sides come head-to-head in a crucial game at the bottom of the league, with the two in desperate need of a result in their bid to stay in the Championship next season.

The Tangerines have struggled of late in the Championship, having not won a league game since October and currently sitting in 23rd place. As a result, Michael Appleton was sacked as Blackpool boss this week, with Mick McCarthy taking over as Blackpool manager.

In a similar situation, Huddersfield Town occupy a place in the relegation zone, with the Terriers in 22nd place. Huddersfield have a game in hand on all of their relegation rivals, which could be crucial in the relegation battle.

Blackpool team news

The hosts have several injury problems going into today’s game. Kevin Stewart, Jordan Gabriel, Keshi Anderson, Lewis Fiorini and Liam Bridcutt are all out, with all five reportedly out until the start of February.

Ian Poveda and full-back Luke Garbutt could potentially make their return to action today, but central defender Marvin Ekpiteta came off injured against Watford last time out and is likely to miss this one too.

Predicted XI

Maxwell (GK)

Connolly

Thorniley

Williams

Husband

Bowler

Carey

Patino

Hamilton

Yates

Madine

McCarthy could put out an unchanged Blackpool side from their last game at Watford. Ekpiteta will be a forced change, with Liverpool loanee Rhys Williams likely to be the replacement.

Top-scorer Jerry Yates could also make a start after coming on against Watford last time out, with Blackpool needing goals to come out of this game with a win.

The game kicks off at 3pm this afternoon.