West Brom team news and predicted XI to face Burnley: Key attackers out, defenders injured

West Brom travel to Burnley in the Championship tonight.

The Baggies travel to Lancashire off the back of a 4-0 thrashing of Chesterfield in the FA Cup, having completed a comeback against play-off-chasing Luton Town in the Championship just days before. Carlos Corberan’s side currently occupy a play-off place, sitting in 6th.

Top of the league Burnley have won 11 consecutive games in the Championship and go into Friday’s game on the back of a 1-0 win at home to Coventry City – the Clarets are 18 points ahead of West Brom in the table as things stand.

West Brom team news

Corberan may have selection issues in attack after Matt Phillips picked up an injury against Chesterfield, and will therefore be a doubt for tonight’s game. Brandon Thomas-Asante will also play no part in tonight’s game, with the forward suspended.

Centre-back Kyle Bartley remains a doubt for West Brom, with Kean Bryan seemingly still on the sidelines too.

However, there is positive news for the Baggies ahead of the game at Turf Moor. Corberan has revealed that forward Karlan Grant will be available for selection, having missed the last two with injury.

Predicted XI

Palmer (GK)

Furlong

O’Shea

Pieters

Townsend

Yokuslu

Molumby

Wallace

Swift

Diangana

Dike

It could be a very similar team to West Brom’s last game in the Championship against Luton. But with Phillips set to miss out, Grady Diangana looks the likely replacement at Turf Moor.

Apart from the forced change then, it will be a very similar look for Corberan, having put out an almost unchanged side for their last four Championship games where they picked up three points on every occasion.

Tonight’s game kicks off at 8pm and will be shown live on Sky Sports.