‘Time to make a statement’ – Peterborough United v Charlton Athletic prediction: The72

Peterborough United host Charlton Athletic in League One on Saturday afternoon.

Peterborough United and Charlton Athletic both come into this one hoping to continue their respective rises back up the table.

Posh jumped up to 7th after their Monday night win over Port Vale, with a brace from Eprhon Mason-Clark given Darren Ferguson a much-needed win on his latest return to the helm.

As for Charlton Athletic, things are really starting to come together under new boss Dean Holden. They managed to put in a gutsy performance in the EFL Cup against an in-form Manchester United and now, they’ve won their last three League One games.

The Addicks are now in 12th, six points away from the play-offs.

Now, ahead of this weekend’s tie, a handful of our writers have issued their score predictions…

James Ray

“This is a really tough one to call. It was a promising performance for Ferguson’s Posh at Vale Park on Monday and given that their home form has been strong this season, they should be hopeful of claiming all three points here.

“However, the Addicks are on a three-game winning streak and it is feasible that they could push their way into the play-off fight.

“That said though, Posh still boast one of the league’s stronger squad and on Fergie’s London Road return, I can see them taking all three points. After a tough season so far, now is the time to make a statement to the rest of the chasing pack.”

Score prediction: Peterborough United 2-1 Charlton Athletic

Harry Ware

“This will be a close one in my opinion. Both teams have responded to poor form of late, with both winning last time out. Charlton used their performance against Manchester United a few weeks ago to drive them to victory against Barnsley, whilst Peterborough earned their first win under returning manager Darren Ferguson.

“Both sides have aspirations of finishing in the play-offs. Despite the Posh having a good home record, I still see this one as ending in a draw, and with how both defended last time out, it could even be goalless.”

Score prediction: Peterborough United 0-0 Charlton Athletic