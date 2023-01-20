‘They’re a match for anyone’ – Stoke City v Reading prediction: The 72

Stoke City host Reading in the Championship on Saturday afternoon.

Stoke welcome Reading to the bet365 Stadium this weekend, with Alex Neil’s side relatively out of form of late. They occupy 20th place in the Championship and sit just four points above the relegation zone.

They host a Reading side who’ve been inconsistent of late. Just three wins from their last ten Championship games means the Royals sit in 14th place. Whilst they are sat in the bottom half, they are actually closer to the play-offs than the relegation zone with just four points separating Paul Ince’s side with West Brom in 6th.

Reading let go of a two-goal lead at home to QPR last time out, with the visitors salvaging a point late on at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

Reading’s away form does not help their case ahead of the clash against Stoke, with the Royals picking up just 11 points from 14 games away from home. Stoke meanwhile have the second-worst home record in the league, meaning Saturday’s game shapes up to be an interesting encounter.

Ahead of the game, a handful of our writers have issued predictions for the clash…

Luke Phelps

“Stoke cant buy a win at the moment. Their scorelines aren’t so bad but the fans’ frustration at performances should tell you all you need to know about the current state of the playing squad.

“Reading on the other hand are still exceeding expectations under Ince. They’re a match for anyone in the league but at the same time, they’re not a team who blow away opposition in the Championship, and so I think this will be a tight game.

“I’ll go for a draw in this one.”

Score prediction: Stoke City 0-2 Reading

Harry Ware

“These two go into the game with different aspirations. Stoke are in need of a win to move away from a relegation battle, whilst Reading are pushing for a surprise involvement in the Championship play-offs. So both teams will be desperate for a win and it should make for a close and competitive game.

“Paul Ince has done a brilliant job with the Royals, and I believe he will take it to the wire as to whether Reading make the play-offs or not this season. Whilst Saturday’s game will be close, I think Reading will just edge it on the day and take another step towards making the top-six.”

Score prediction: Stoke City 0-2 Reading