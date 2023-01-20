‘They’ll drop points here’ – Derby County v Bolton Wanderers prediction: The72

Derby County host Bolton Wanderers in League One on Saturday afternoon.

Derby County come into this weekend’s huge clash between two play-off hopefuls in fantastic form.

Paul Warne’s side sit 4th in League One and amid Ipswich Town’s faltering form, they are now only seven points away from the Tractor Boys with a game in hand. The Rams have won their last four games and are unbeaten in 17 games across all competitions.

As for Bolton Wanderers, they too are on an impressive run. They’re tied on 44 points with the Rams in 5th place and haven’t lost in six League One games, strengthening their grip on the play-off spots.

Now, ahead of the tie, a handful of our writers have issued their predictions for the tie…

James Ray

“Of all the games in the EFL this weekend, this is the one I’m probably looking forward to the most. This could decide which of the chasing pack really push on to try and close the gap to the three sides at the top.

“In their current vein of form, I can’t go against Derby County. As often is the case with Paul Warne sides, they’ve been solid at the back and, in recent weeks especially, potent in front of goal.

“This is a huge game for both sides and despite the impressive form of Bolton Wanderers, I think they’ll drop points here.”

Score prediction: Derby County 2-1 Bolton Wanderers

Harry Ware

“I believe both these sides will remain in the League One play-offs come the end of the season. Derby haven’t lost since October and have scored ten goals in their last three games in all competitions. They have several players with Premier League and upper-end Championship experience and as the season has gone on that quality has shown.

“Bolton are on a similar run to Derby. However, the Trotters have struggled against teams in the top-six this season, which I think will play into Derby’s hands on Saturday afternoon.”

Score prediction: Derby County 3-0 Bolton Wanderers