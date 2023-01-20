‘There’s been some problems’ – Portsmouth miss out on much-needed transfer swoop

Portsmouth have missed out on the signing of a new goalkeeper, caretaker boss Simon Bassey has confirmed to The News.

Portsmouth were dealt a blow earlier this month when West Brom decided to bring a premature end to goalkeeper Josh Griffiths’ season-long loan deal at Fratton Park.

It has left Josh Oluwayemi as the only senior goalkeeper on the books for Pompey. Promising youngster Toby Steward has served as his no.2, but given their neither have extensive first-team experience and the lack of depth, another shot-stopper is needed.

Now though, as Portsmouth gear up for this weekend’s tie against Exeter City, caretaker boss Bassey has revealed a blow in there hunt for another shot-stopper.

It has emerged that Pompey missed out on a goalkeeper addition after the proposed deal collapsed at the 11th hour. Speaking with The News on the matter, here’s what Bassey had to say:

“I’ve got to be honest, it seems to be changing every 20 minutes at the moment.