‘There’s been some problems’ – Portsmouth miss out on much-needed transfer swoop

Portsmouth have missed out on the signing of a new goalkeeper, caretaker boss Simon Bassey has confirmed to The News.
Portsmouth were dealt a blow earlier this month when West Brom decided to bring a premature end to goalkeeper Josh Griffiths’ season-long loan deal at Fratton Park.
It has left Josh Oluwayemi as the only senior goalkeeper on the books for Pompey. Promising youngster Toby Steward has served as his no.2, but given their neither have extensive first-team experience and the lack of depth, another shot-stopper is needed.
Now though, as Portsmouth gear up for this weekend’s tie against Exeter City, caretaker boss Bassey has revealed a blow in there hunt for another shot-stopper.
It has emerged that Pompey missed out on a goalkeeper addition after the proposed deal collapsed at the 11th hour. Speaking with The News on the matter, here’s what Bassey had to say:
“I’ve got to be honest, it seems to be changing every 20 minutes at the moment.
“Yesterday there was a big chance we were getting it done. Then after training we come in and there’s been some problems.
“So then we’re opening up to other offers. It’s ongoing and we hope to get one done. If not though, then we’ll have to wait until after Saturday.”
Another chance for Oluwayemi…
With a new shot-stopper seemingly not on the way in time for the Exeter City clash, it looks as though former Spurs youngster Oluwayemi will be given another starting berth.
The 21-year-old’s League One debut came in the last outing against Bolton Wanderers and although the error he made for the second goal has to be highlighted, Oluwayemi performed promisingly otherwise. He’ll be hoping to make another good impression in his next chance in the side, assuming young star Steward isn’t preferred over him.
Once the Exeter game is out of the way, it will be hooped progress can be made on another goalkeeper addition. It seems as though John Mousinho has emerged as the top candidate for the vacant job at Fratton Park, and he will need another shot-stopper.