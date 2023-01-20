Sheffield Wednesday weighing up swoop for 30-year-old free agent

Sheffield Wednesday are weighing up a possible reunion with former centre-back Michael Hector, The Star has reported.

Sheffield Wednesday are on the hunt for more defensive options this month and plenty of players have been linked with a move to Hillsborough.

Now, one name familiar with the Hillsborough faithful who is reportedly back on their radar is Michael Hector.

The 30-year-old centre-back has been without a club since his contract with Fulham experienced in the summer and now, The Star has claimed that Wednesday may end up going back on for the former loan favourite. Darren Moore previously said a reunion wasn’t something being considered, but that stance could be revisited as they hunt for defensive reinforcements.

During his 2018/19 season on loan with the Owls, Hector earned the Player of the Season award for his standout performances at the back. The ex-Chelsea man played 39 times for the club, netting two goals in the process.

A clever move?

Yes, Hector has been out of the game since the summer and would require a period of time to get back up to speed.

However, a deal should be far easier to do than for a player who is currently with a club. There would be no need for a transfer fee, making a move far easier to discuss. He’s also a firm favourite among supporters already, so fans would certainly back a move for the Jamaican.

Hector is vastly experienced at a high level having spent much of his career in the Championship. He’s also played Premier League and Bundesliga football though and his ability to play in a back three or four would give Moore some valuable flexibility at the back.