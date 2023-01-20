Ryan Lowe shares positive Preston North End injury update ahead of Birmingham City clash

Preston North End boss Ryan Lowe has revealed to Lancashire Evening Post that he could have a fully fit squad ahead of their trip to Birmingham City this weekend.

Lowe has said that there are three players in the squad who will have to be assessed ahead of the Championship clash – thought to be Ben Whiteman, Brad Potts, and Ched Evans However, they may still feature against the Blues, with Lowe having almost no selection issues ahead of the game.

He stated to the Lancashire Evening Post that he will see how his players get through training before deciding whether to feature certain players.

He said:

“Providing the lads come through training today (Thursday) and tomorrow, I should have a fully fit squad for Saturday. There’s potentially going to be three senior players that miss out on Saturday but that’s what we’ve got the squad for, to pick the right team, the right squad that can go and win us a game of football.

"The three of them have to come through training, if they come through training they will be fine and ready to go. Then it's down to me to decide whether I risk them now or wait, do we need them? It's a matter of if and when, really. "We'll see how we come through training but I'm hoping to have all players travelling to Birmingham on Saturday."

Good news for Preston…

Whilst Preston have slid into the bottom half, with the club currently sat in 13th place, the Lilywhites are just four points off the play-offs in a tight Championship season to date.

Lowe having an almost fully fit squad to choose from will be crucial for at least the next few games. A 4-0 defeat at home to Norwich City will have hit this Preston side hard but having a lack of injuries will benefit Preston boss Lowe, who can make changes from the defeat.

The arrival of Liam Delap could be vital to Preston’s chance of pushing for the play-offs. With creative players like Alan Browne and Ryan Ledson being fully fit too, he is sure to get the service in the final third.

With an important game against Tottenham Hotspur in the FA Cup after the game at St Andrew’s at the weekend, squad depth will be key for North End. Lowe will be able to change his squad up a lot, which many teams will find difficult to do.

Preston North End face a trip to Birmingham City tomorrow in a 3pm kick-off, as the Lilywhites look to respond to that Norwich City defeat.