Ryan Lowe discusses the possibility of more Preston North End signings this month

Preston North End boss Ryan Lowe is unsure of whether or not his side will make any more signings this month, but he says he’d be content if no new faces arrive.

Preston North End have so far signed Liam Delap on loan from Manchester City and Tom Cannon on loan from Everton. The Lilywhites needed attacking additions after struggling in front of goal during the first half of this season, and Lowe has suggested that his side’s transfer business might already be done.

Speaking to Lancashire Evening Post about Preston North End’s current position in the transfer market, Lowe said:

“If something comes up, look we don’t know if anyone will move out on loan or whatnot, we don’t know yet.”

He added:

“We’re always monitoring stuff but if we’ve got to go with what we’ve got until the end of the season I will be quite content.

“We’ve got a fantastic squad, we’ve got some good players, we know that. Are we limited in certain areas? Yeah, of course we are. Are we limited with finances? Yeah, of course we are. But it’s not one that I ever moan about or complain about.

“Every team that I’ve been at we’ve had to overachieve. That’s certainly what we’ll try and do now.”

Preston North End currently sit in 13th place of the table – just four points behind West Brom in 6th – and head to Birmingham City in the Championship this weekend, where they’ll look to bounce back from a 4-0 defeat at home to Norwich City last time out.