Rotherham United boss refuses to rule out Norwich City and Manchester United transfer links

Rotherham United boss Matt Taylor has refused to comment on his side’s emerging links to Jordan Hugill and Charlie McNeill.

Rotherham United have plummeted down the Championship standings in recent weeks. The Millers currently sit in 19th place of the table, ending a run of six Championship games without a win last time out when they thumped Blackburn Rovers 4-0 in South Yorkshire.

And Taylor’s struggling side have been linked with a few new additions this month; Norwich City striker Hugill has been linked alongside the Millers whilst Manchester United youngster McNeill has apparently been linked too, according to The Yorkshire Post.

And speaking to The Yorkshire Post about his side’s links to both Hugill and McNeill, Taylor said:

“They are both players who are contracted elsewhere and it would be wrong for me to speak about those players when there’s a game at the weekend where they could be playing a part in that. It’s come to a point where we have to be respectful of what is happening elsewhere.” Taylor added: