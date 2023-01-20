Report shares latest on Rangers’ pursuit of Swansea City’s Whittaker after fresh bid rejected

Rangers are preparing a third bid for Swansea City’s Morgan Whittaker, after seeing a £1.5million bid knocked back, claims Football Insider.

Rangers are raiding the Championship for attacking additions this month. Norwich City’s Todd Cantwell looks to be closing in on a move to Ibrox and Whittaker is also someone on the Gers’ transfer radar. Reports had claimed that Michael Beale’s side had seen a £1million bid knocked back, and now Football Insider are saying that they’ve seen a fresh £1.5million bid knocked back too.

But the same report goes on to reveal that Rangers are readying a third bid in an attempt to persuade Swansea City into selling the young attacker, who is apparently keen on making the move north of the border this month. Whittaker was recently recalled from a loan spell with League One hopefuls Plymouth Argyle, where he recorded 16 goal contributions in the first half of the campaign.