Portsmouth name 36-year-old as new boss

Portsmouth have confirmed the appointment of John Mousinho as their new head coach.

The former Oxford United man, 36, has joined the Blues on a long-term contract, in what will be the first club of his managerial career.

It comes after Danny Cowley was sacked as Portsmouth boss, with the club on an awful run of form in League One and currently sitting in 15th place – just seven points above the relegation zone.

Mousinho has said of his appointment:

“I’m delighted to be appointed Pompey head coach and am excited to get started in the role. The club and I share similar ambitions and we’re focused on delivering the short and long-term success that the supporters here deserve.

“I want our team to play on the front foot, with aggressive and attacking football that will win games and entertain the fans.”

1 of 15 Is Lee Tomlin still playing? Yes No

A risky move by Pompey…

This will be Mousinho’s first venture into management. Whilst he has experience in coaching at Oxford United in the player/coach role he took up, this will be a different challenge altogether for the 36-year-old.

Portsmouth are on an abysmal run of form. The Blues are without a win in League One since October and have now lost four games in a row in all competitions.

Last time out, a side led by caretaker boss Simon Bassey suffered a heavy 3-0 defeat at the hands of Bolton Wanderers. The Blues are at a low point in their League One campaign, and appointing Mousinho to lift that feeling could be seen as a risk given the little experience he has in management.

However, he comes from an Oxford side known for their possession-based football, and that got to a play-off final back in 2020, so we could see a similar style at Portsmouth. But Mousinho will need backing in what is remaining of the January transfer window, in order to build a squad that is more ‘his team’.

Portsmouth face Exeter City this weekend in a 3pm kick off.