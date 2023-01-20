Portsmouth agree loan deal for 28-year-old Championship ‘keeper

Portsmouth have agreed a deal to sign Luton Town goalkeeper Matt Macey on loan, Football Insider has claimed.

Portsmouth are in dire need of another goalkeeping option after Josh Griffiths was prematurely recalled by West Brom.

It leaves just Josh Oluwayemi as the only senior goalkeeper at Fratton Park, with promising youngster Toby Steward serving as his no.2 amid there shortage of options in between the sticks.

Now though, according to Football Insider, there could be another option inbound soon.

They state that Portsmouth have agreed a deal to sign Luton Town’s Matt Macey until the end of the season. He’s struggled for game time since arriving at Kenilworth Road this season but a switch to Fratton Park is poised to be sealed after an agreement was reached over his transfer.

These claims come just after Pompey’s caretaker boss Simon Bassey stated a deal had fallen through for a goalkeeper though, so it will be interesting to see what comes of these links.

A solid addition…

Towering goalkeeper Macey has plenty of first-team experience at the age of 28. The former Arsenal man has gained EFL game time with Accrington Stanley, Luton Town and Plymouth Argyle before but headed north to Hibernian in January 2021.

Since coming back down to England though, he’s served as backup and cover with the Hatters.

A switch to Portsmouth gives him a chance to be the no.1 again and fills a gap that Pompey need to address sooner rather than later.

It remains to be seen whether or not the deal can be wrapped up, with Oluwayemi in line to start for Portsmouth this weekend.