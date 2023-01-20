‘On a dangerous slide’ – Oxford United v Ipswich Town prediction: The72

Oxford United host Ipswich Town in League One this weekend.

With the promotion battle so tight, Ipswich Town need to get back to winning ways. They’ve now won just one of their last five, drawing three consecutive games.

In a bid to boost there automatic promotion hopes the Tractor Boys have dipped into the transfer market, bringing in Nathan Broadhead and George Hirst amongst others.

As for Oxford United, they are enduring an indifferent season with Karl Robinson’s side currently wallowing down in 13th. They defeated Fleetwood Town last time out, with Ciaron Brown netting a late winner.

Now, ahead of this weekend’s meeting, a handful of our writers have issued their predictions…

James Ray

“Ipswich have to start winning again, and sharpish. With Sheffield Wednesday in imperious form and Plymouth Argyle still too of the table, the Tractor Boys need to get back on track if they’re to avoid being caught by the likes of Derby and Bolton.

“A trip to face an Oxford United side plagued by inconsistency presents a great chance for them to get back on track and after a run of three consecutive draws, they should finally get something here.

“They’re on a dangerous slide and need this win, but I’m backing the visitors to nick all three points.”

Score prediction: Oxford United 0-1 Ipswich Town

Jamie Rooke

“Ipswich are currently seven points off the top of the table with a game in hand on Plymouth Argyle. They have a title winning squad and will hope to showcase that at the Kassam Stadium this weekend.

“Oxford’s season isn’t over by any means and they can work their way back in to the play-off picture. This would be a good game to propel them back on that momentum but it won’t be easy.

“Both sides have a lot on the line at this stage in the season and so could well play out a tense affair, that ends honours even.”

Score prediction: Oxford United 1-1 Ipswich Town