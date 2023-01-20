Norwich City man has contract renewal offer on table ahead of summer expiry, but future remains unclear

Norwich City striker Teemu Pukki is mulling over a contract offer from the Canaries, as per Eastern Daily Press.

The Finnish international’s contract expires in the summer and he’s now been offered an extension to his contract by the club. However, Pukki is set to hold out on a decision until the summer, with the Canaries potentially looking at another season in the English second tier.

Pukki has scored ten goals in 26 league games this season, whilst also contributing with six assists. Canaries boss David Wagner has said he hopes to keep hold of the 32-year-old, whilst understanding the reasons for Pukki taking his time to decide.

He told Eastern Daily Press:

“This is something that I have to discuss with Stuart (Webber, Sporting Director). Everything that I’ve heard is that Teemu has an offer since the last few months or the summer on the table. He said he would like to think about what to do until the summer.

“This is his right. He has a contract until the summer which I’m very pleased about. I hope we can work longer together but maybe not. This is part of the business. Four months is a long time in football and then we will know more. First and foremost, I’m very happy to have him in my team.”

The end of an era for Pukki and Norwich?

Pukki has been the focal point of Norwich’s attack in the past five years. The striker has made just under 200 appearances, scoring 88 goals in the process.

However, with the Finn pondering his exit in the summer, there well may be a new striker at Norwich in the near future. If Pukki has aspirations of top division or European football, he may well have to move on from Carrow Road, with Norwich looking like they could miss out on promotion this season.

He scored two of Norwich’s four goals last time out against Preston North End in the Championship, highlighting his importance to Norwich after five years at the club. He will play an important role for Wagner’s side if they manage to make the play-offs, but Norwich may have to plan for the future without the goalscorer.

Norwich City face Coventry City at the CBS Arena in the Championship’s early kick off tomorrow, with the game being shown live on Sky Sports.