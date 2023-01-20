‘Next couple of weeks’ – Mowbray makes exciting Sunderland transfer admission

Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray is hoping to announce some ‘young, exciting signings’ before the end of this month’s transfer window.

Sunderland are yet to announce any new signings in this month’s transfer window. But the club is in a good position in the Championship table and making continued, steady progress since the takeover of Kyril Louis-Dreyfus back in 2021.

A few names have been linked with a potential move to the Stadium of Light this month, including Leeds United’s Charlie Cresswell. And speaking to Sunderland Echo’s Phil Smith, Mowbray has revealed that he hopes some new and exciting players will join his club in the final weeks of the January transfer window: