Millwall fail with surprise seven-figure bid for QPR star – Burnley, Stoke City also keen

QPR have rejected a £3m bid from Millwall for striker Lyndon Dykes, the Daily Mail has revealed.

QPR striker Dykes has been at the centre of transfer speculation before, and with his deal up at the end of the 2023/24 campaign, his long-term future at Loftus Road has been brought into question.

Now though, it has emerged Millwall have made a failed attempt to tempt him to South London.

The Daily Mail reports that West Londoners QPR have turned down a £3m bid from the Lions for their Scottish striker. The 27-year-old has remained a regular starter for the R’s since Neil Critchley’s appointment, notching a total of six goals in 27 Championship games.

Millwall aren’t the only ones keen either. The report adds that a number of second-tier clubs are keeping tabs on his situation, with league leaders Burnley and Alex Neil’s struggling Stoke City also interested.

Since joining QPR in 2020, Australian-born Dykes has managed 27 goals and nine assists in 108 games.

Testing the R’s resolve…

It remains to be seen whether or not Millwall return with a new offer for Dykes, but to see them lodging a bid for a regular starter at a Championship rival shows the Lions are looking to be ambitious in the market again.

Left-field deals for Zian Flemming and Andreas Voglsammer have proved popular, so it would be hoped a surprise move for QPR’s Dykes could have a similar success.

With Burnley and Stoke City also keen, it will be interesting to see if they weigh into the bidding too. The Clarets have shown they’ve certainly got the financial power and the pulling factor behind them, although Stoke’s struggles towards the bottom of the table could make a deal tough to sell to the striker.