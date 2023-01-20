Middlesbrough see bid rejected for EFL man also wanted by West Brom

Middlesbrough have had a bid rejected for Leyton Orient’s Daniel Nkrumah, reports Sky Sports’ David Reed.

Nkrumah, 19, has recently been linked with a surprise move to the Championship, with Middlesbrough and West Brom said to be keen. The youngster is yet to a league appearance for the O’s this season but was named on the bench for their last League Two outing v Barrow, amid the speculation linking him with a move away.

And now, Reed has revealed on Twitter that Michael Carrick’s Middlesbrough have had a bid for Nkrumah knocked back by Leyton Orient, but that Boro are expected to make a second bid – Nkrumah is out of contract this summer.

Middlesbrough have had a bid turned down for Daniel Nkrumah from Leyton Orient. Expected to go back with a second offer. 19yr old winger has six months left on his deal. Was recalled from loan last week #boro — David Reed (@david_reed) January 20, 2023

Nkrumah was on loan with non-league side Welling earlier this season. But he looks like he could now make the step up all the way to the Championship with Boro obviously keen, and West Brom keeping an eye on the situation too.

The more attractive destination?

Assuming that Middlesbrough and West Brom are the only two teams interested in a deal for Nkrumah this month, then the Orient man will have a very difficult situation to weigh up.

Boro are rejuvenated under Carrick. They’re in the top-six and looking like they could go all the way this season – and the exact same can be said of West Brom under Carlos Corberan.

Both clubs have new outlooks and it looks to be centred around younger talent; bringing it in and developing it. But West Brom are going through some well-reported financial struggles right now, which could give the advantage to Boro in this particular transfer chase.

This story is definitely one to keep an eye on in the final week-and-a-half of this month’s transfer window.