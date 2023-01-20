Michael Duff discusses Barnsley’s transfer plans for the remainder of this month’s transfer window

Barnsley boss Michael Duff has played down the potential of many more signings in this month’s transfer window, but says that his side are still ‘looking to strengthen everywhere’.

The Tykes have made three signings so far in the window, with Bobby Thomas, Barry Cotter, and Max Watters coming through the door. Thomas joins Barnsley from Championship leaders Burnley on a loan deal, whilst Cotter arrives on a permanent deal from Irish side Shamrock Rovers, and Watters has joined on loan from Cardiff City.

However, the Barnsley boss has revealed to The Yorkshire Post that there will not be too many more signings this month, but that he’s still keen to strengthen – this comes a week after a meeting took place between Duff and Barnsley CEO Khaled El-Ahmad in regards to recruitment at the club for the future.

“I am not sure whether there will be a lot more,” Duff said. “We can go and sign loads of players, but we need players who are going to improve the 11.

"If there is someone we find, we will take it to the board and see if we can do it. But it will have to be the right one. There's no point just collecting bodies as we have enough of them. We are looking to strengthen everywhere. It does not have to be position-specific."