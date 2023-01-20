Liverpool defender undergoing Bristol Rovers medical this morning, report reveals

Bristol Rovers are expected to seal the loan signing of Liverpool’s Jarell Quansah, Bristol Live has claimed.

Liverpool starlet Quansah has been a regular for the Anfield outfit’s U18s and U21s in recent seasons.

He’s captained the young Reds in their UEFA Youth League campaign and was on the bench for their EFL Cup clash with League One side Derby County earlier this season. Now though, he looks poised to address Bristol Rovers’ centre-back shortage.

Bristol Live reports that the Gas are expected to wrap up a loan deal for the 19-year-old defender.

He is undergoing a medical with Joey Barton’s side this morning and it will be hoped that the paperwork can be processed in time for him to be involved in this weekend’s clash with Wycombe Wanderers.

Quansah’s move will see him fill the gap left after Bobby Thomas’ departure. The Burnley loanee departed earlier this week to join League One rivals Barnsley.

Recent loan success…

Bristol Rovers have enjoyed plenty of success in the loan market recently, with last season’s favourites Elliot Anderson and Connor Taylor both playing pivotal roles in the Gas’ promotion to League One.

It will be hoped Quansah can follow in their footsteps and have a positive impact on proceedings at the Memorial Stadium too as they bid to muscle their way into the play-off fight.

The Gas currently sit in 9th place, three points away from the top six. Those around them hold games in hand, but it will be hoped a strong second half of the season can see them earn a strong finish on their return to the third-tier.