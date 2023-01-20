Leyton Orient make free transfer swoop for versatile midfielder

Leyton Orient have made a third winter addition, announcing the arrival of midfielder Jordan Lyden.

The League Two leaders aren’t resting on their laurels having already loaned in from Jamie McCart and Ed Turns from Rotherham United and Brighton and Hove Albion respectively.

Former Aston Villa man Lyden is the next up for Orient, who joins as a free agent after half-a-year without a club.

O’s boss Richie Wellens managed Lyden during their time together at Swindon Town and so this move is a clear sign that the latest addition fits the bill. The pair were both involved in Swindon’s League Two winning season in 2020 and so their reunion can only be a positive as Orient go on the hunt to match that feat.

Where does he fit in?

Lyden brings the winning factor to this Orient side and yet he may not be a regular starter, which speaks to the strength of the squad.

37-year-old Darren Pratley and Tunisian international Idris El Mizouni are the double act at the base of midfield currently and they won’t be easy to displace given the rich vein of form. That being said, Pratley’s age has to be a factor and so Lyden could easily partner El Mizouni, giving the veteran figure a rest.

26-year-old Lynden is a versatile player having previously operated out wide or in a range of roles in the middle of the park.

Lyden’s original deal is just until the end of the season but there is the option for a further year and given he has capably played at League One level before, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him do it again, this time with Leyton Orient.