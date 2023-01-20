League One side set to snap up Nottingham Forest striker

League One side Burton Albion are set to land Nottingham Forest striker Dale Taylor on loan, as per Sky Sports’ Lyall Thomas.

Nottingham Forest have a squad ready to burst at the seams and so players need to be offloaded.

One of which is young forward Dale Taylor, and that looks set to come at the benefit of Burton Albion. Sky Sports man Thomas reports that the striker is on the verge of a loan move to the Brewers.

#NottinghamForest centre-back Loic Mbe Soh is set to join #Guingamp on loan for the rest of the season. Dale Taylor's loan to #BurtonAlbion should also be completed today #NFFC https://t.co/OzHTtF6IG5 pic.twitter.com/WOKG8V12KF — Lyall Thomas (@SkySportsLyall) January 20, 2023

The Northern Ireland international signed a new deal at the City Ground in July last year and so it would seem that he is a part of the club’s vision going forward. For the time being though, he is one of a few strikers who has no route into the first-team.

As a result, he looks set to link up with the Brewers, who have already done great work in developing on striker in the form of Victor Adeboyejo this season.

Regular playing time…

Taylor may have a national team cap to his name already, but he is yet to make an appearance as a Nottingham Forest striker and so this move is hugely beneficial for all parties.

Burton Albion currently sit in 23rd in the League One standings with only Forest Green Rovers below them, so this will be a baptism of fire for the teenager. Dino Maamria’s side are massively over reliant on Adeboyejo when it comes to scoring goals, with his tally of 11 being more than double on the next man.

It remains to be seen how Taylor will be used at the Pirelli Stadium but it is clear that Burton need bodies in the attacking third. Their defence is hardly thriving either, with their last two games ending 5-0 and 4-0 against Morecambe and Shrewsbury Town respectively.

If the Brewers do face the drop, at the very least, Taylor could learn a thing or two from the likes of Adeboyejo, Sam Winnall and joint-second top scorer Davis Keillor-Dunn.