Hartlepool United boss makes revelation over interest in sought-after striker

Hartlepool United boss Keith Curle has confirmed discussions have been held over a potential move for Mansfield Town striker Danny Johnson.

Hartlepool United are right in the thick of it at the bottom of the table. They currently sit 23rd in the division with only Gillingham below them and so they are in the market for a difference maker or two.

Danny Johnson is the man in question here, following his successful first half of the season on loan with Walsall. The 29-year-old has played for a number of sides in English football to mixed degrees of success, but he certainly delivered for the Saddlers while on loan from Mansfield Town.

Johnson has 15 goals across all competitions this season, also chipping in with two assists in his 30 outings.

Now, amid interest in his services, it has emerged Hartlepool United are also keen. Speaking with the Hartlepool Mail on the matter, here’s what manager Keith Curle had to say:

“I spoke to Nigel five weeks ago about Danny and spoke to his agent, but the clear and concise message was that, if he didn’t go back to Walsall, he was going to stay where he was.

“He’s had a couple of offers to go down south but doesn’t want to go down south. We’ve asked the question: would we be considered? The answer back was ‘not at this particular time.’ “But things can change later on in the window. But it shows again we’re asking the right questions about the right people.” The battle for Johnson…

Hartlepool United’s attacking options are clearly lacking at this moment in time with Josh Umerah the only man on more than three goals. The 25-year-old has eight to his name, two of which came from the penalty spot, and he could really use the help of a goal scorer like Johnson.

If Hartlepool are to land the signature of Johnson though, it will be no mean feat, especially given the fierce interest from the likes of recent loan club Walsall and Colchester United.

A player who has been performing at his level this season could go a huge way to helping Hartlepool United in their bid to survive. However, after being rebuffed in their previous enquiry, it remains to be seen if their interest bears fruit this month.