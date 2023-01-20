Fulham summer signing wanted by two Championship sides, report reveals

Fulham’s Kevin Mbabu has interest from France and Germany, as well as ‘two top Championship clubs’, reports Sky Sports.

Mbabu, 27, joined Fulham from Germany outfit Wolfsburg last summer. But the right-back has been unable to break into Marco Silva’s starting XI on a regular basis having featured just six times in the Premier League this season.

And now, Sky Sports (Transfer Centre Live, 20.21.23 at 11:25am) are reporting that Mbabu is wanted on loan, with clubs in both France and Germany keen, as well as two unnamed Championship sides.

The 22-cap Swiss international has previously represented Newcastle United and Swiss outfit Young Boys. His Fulham side currently sit in 6th place of the Premier League table after an impressive season to date, and Norwich City right-back Max Aarons has been linked, potentially meaning that Mbabu could soon be on his way out of Craven Cottage.

Mystery clubs…

There’s no way of guessing which teams are keen on Mbabu. Norwich City could be a good guess given Aarons’ links to Fulham, but there’s other teams who had been reported to be in the market for a right-back ahead of this month, like Preston North End.

It remains to be seen, but Mbabu will certainly be frustrated at how the first part of his Fulham career has panned out. He remains a player in his prime years though so he has a lot to offer, but whether he’d fancy dropping down into the Championship remains to be seen.

The Swiss hasn’t featured in a competitive matchday squad for Fulham since mid-November now, and it’ll be interest to see if he’s in the side to face Tottenham Hotspur on Monday.