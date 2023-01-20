Corberan reveals West Brom injury boost ahead of Burnley crunch match

West Brom boss Carlos Corberan says Karlan Grant will be available for tonight’s Championship clash v Burnley.

Grant, 25, has missed West Brom’s last two outings with injury. It wasn’t known how serious his injury was and Corberan’s attacking options were looking depleted ahead fr tonight’s crunch game v Burnley in the Championship, with Brandon Thomas-Asante serving the third of a three-game suspension.

But speaking yesterday, Corberan revealed that the striker had trained ahead of tonight’s game and that he’s able to feature.

Corberan said:

“Karlan Grant trained on Thursday and he reacted well to it. Thankfully his wasn’t a serious injury. He’s going to be with the team tomorrow, which is a positive.”

West Brom go into this game having lost just one of their last 10 league fixtures, winning the other nine and currently sitting in 6th place of the table. League leaders Burnley meanwhile have only lost two league games all season and have won their last five in all competitions.

1 of 15 Is Lee Tomlin still playing? Yes No

A big boost for the Baggies…

Grant has come under criticism at times this season. And in fairness, his return of three goals in 20 Championship outings is poor by his standards.

But he remains a useful player for the side and given the recent injury to Matt Phillips, Grant’s availability is key given the fact that he can play on the wing as well as down the middle.

Burnley will perhaps be Corberan’s biggest test yet – they’re looking unstoppable in their quest for promotion this season and West Brom will do well to come away from tonight’s game with anything at all.

A win for the Baggies could lift them as high as 3rd place, whilst a win for Burnley would see them extend the gap to 3rd place Watford to an astonishing 22 points.

Tonight’s game kick off at 8pm and will be shown live on Sky Sports.