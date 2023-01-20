Comment: This 34-year-old has been Preston North End’s Player of the Season so far

Preston North End currently lie in 13th position in the Championship after losing three of their last four, including a substantial 4-0 home loss to promotion contenders Norwich City.

After enduring a disappointing run of winless games, the Lillywhites will look to turn their fortunes around with the help of crucial squad members. Due to their mixed fortuned season it has been hard to pinpoint a stand out player for the Lancashire side due to the successes and disappointments being shared amongst the squad.

As in any case regarding a stand out performer, there is always a few close and honourable mentions. In Preston’s case they lie with summer signing Freddie Woodman and the consistent Ben Whiteman.

Woodman was signed as first choice goalkeeper after Daniel Iversen’s imminent return to Leicester City. Since signing, he has been vital in strengthening Preston’s defence by keeping an impressive 12 clean sheets in the league. Whiteman, however, has always been a crucial and an ever present player in the heart of Preston’s midfield.

However, thus far, Preston North End’s Player of the Season has been striker Ched Evans.

Evans has started ten games in this Championship season and so far, he has scored in six goals. He struggled for consistency before being given a starting berth but since then, he hasn’t looked back.

During the first half of the season, Evans’ playing time was in doubt with summer arrival Troy Parrott being partnered with target man Emil Riis. However, since the injury to Parrott, Evans has stepped up to the plate and become the go-to man up top, impressing with his boisterous hold-up play.

If Preston are to turn their fortunes around and remain in touch of the play-offs, then maintaining Evans’ form and almost perfect injury record is a priority. The Welshman will also aim to use his experience to coach and guide new, talented incomings Liam Delap and Tom Cannon as they will share the pressure of being a goal scorer. Evans has certainly proved himself to the board as his recent performances have earned him a one-year contract extension too.

Preston next face Birmingham City away from home as both sides look to gain momentum and it will be hoped Evans can fire the Lilywhites to a much-needed victory.