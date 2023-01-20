Comment: This 30-year-old Stevenage man has been their Player of the Season so far

Stevenage are one of the most in form sides in League Two right now, sitting in 2nd place in the table.

Just a couple weeks ago, they provided the shock of the round in the FA Cup too, beating Aston Villa 2-1 with a memorable comeback through two last-minute goals.

Some of the players integral to this Boro team this season include defender Dan Sweeney and strikers Luke Norris and Danny Rose. They are close to being the club’s top man so far this season, but Carl Piergianni has to take the title of Player of the Season so far.

Piergianni joined Stevenage from relegated Oldham Athletic and immediately became club captain. Since then, he’s enjoyed the best season yet for the defender in his career. He’s kept 10 clean sheets in 25 League Two games while chipping in with five goals too – four of which have come in his last three.

He has also been influential in cup competitions. Piergianni netted while helping Boro progress to the EFL Trophy’s last 16, kept a clean sheet in the club’s best EFL Cup run before losing on penalties against Charlton Athletic and has been a mainstay in the best FA Cup campaign in nine seasons.

Piergianni is an old school defender using his strength and height to win headers but is also happy to play it on the ground and can hold it under pressure from attackers. He’s proven to be a top leader and role model too, especially for young players like the recently departed Saxon Earley, whose performances secured him a move to Plymouth Argyle.

Piergianni has been a great player for Stevenage and if these performances continue, this might be the season Steve Evans’ side finally rise to League One.