Comment: This 27-year-old has been Huddersfield Town’s Player of the Season so far

Huddersfield Town are currently 26 games through a Sky Bet Championship season, which has seen last season’s play-off finalists languishing at the bottom end of the table since the season started.

The Terriers, led by Mark Fotheringham, currently sit 22nd in the standings whilst occupying the highest relegation place, sitting three points behind Cardiff City in 21st.

In a season which has been a major struggle, there have been a select few players who have put in performances worthy of being named Huddersfield Town’s Player of the Season so far.

Lee Nicholls and Jack Rudoni come to mind as honourable mentions for their all-around consistency in helping Huddersfield Town this season. However, Michal Helik stands out as the one player whose performances are worthy of being named Huddersfield Town’s Player of the Season so far.

The Polish centre-back signed from Yorkshire rivals Barnsley for an undisclosed fee on deadline day of the 2021 summer transfer window and has since become a key member of the Town XI.

Helik, 27, has so far scored twice and grabbed himself one assist this season, with the 6ft 2in defender proving that he can be a threat at both ends of the pitch. But the Terriers’ problem this season has been scoring goals, not so much conceding them. Helik’s defensive numbers this season highlight that Huddersfield Town are fairly decent at keeping the ball out of the back of the net and how influential Helik is to Fotheringham’s back-line.

Playing as the middle centre-back in a back-three, Helik averages 3.6 aerial duels won per game, 1.2 tackles per game, and 6.4 clearances per game from the 19 league games that he has played this season (WhoScored). Helik provides an extra amount of stability in a back-line which very much needs it if Huddersfield Town are going to win any more games this season.

Whilst Helik is a key player at the back for Huddersfield Town, his teammates now need to step up and start scoring the goals needed to keep the Terriers in the division. Town return to action v Blackpool tomorrow in a huge game at the bottom of the table.