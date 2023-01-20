Comment: This 26-year-old Hull City man has been their Player of the Season so far

With Hull City sitting 16th currently in the Championship, it has been a fairly disappointing season so far for the Tigers.

However, a change of fortune recently under new boss Liam Rosenior has sparked a belief in the squad to achieve success this season. The Tigers have been around the relegation zone for much of this season but they find themselves only seven points off the play-off spots.

Certain contenders to be Hull City’s shining light this season have thrived under Rosenior, including blockbuster signing Jean Michaël Seri, who was one of the most eye-catching acquisitions of the busy summer.

However it is Hull City’s talisman who has been the standout for the East-Yorkshire outfit. Colombian International Óscar Estupiñán has bagged 12 goals in 24 appearances in his debut season for the Tigers, leaving him sat 2nd in the top scorers’ chart behind Middlesborough’s Chuba Akpom.

The poacher has added a new dimension to Hull City’s side, who haven’t had a truly consistent goalscoring striker since Abel Hernandez to lead the line.

Estupiñán was signed for free in the summer prior to the 2022/23 season after his performances last season, scoring 15 for Vitória Guimarães SC. Standout performances so far this season include braces against Norwich City and West Brom, as well as a hat-trick in a 3-2 win at home to Coventry City.

The number 19 has scored in his past four appearances, in which City have racked up eight points. That run has taken away from the relegation spots and they are now looking up the table with the Colombian’s goals inspiring optimism in the MKM Stadium for the first time in years.

Estupinan, who has achieved one cap for Colombia, has reportedly been attracting interest from Premier League clubs such as Nottingham Forest and Bournmouth too, so it will be hoped he can be held onto.

The Tigers who require their talisman if they are to push for the play-offs in the latter stages of the season. And, if he continues this form, he will be a shoe-in for the Player of the Season title come May.