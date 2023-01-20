Comment: This 25-year-old Burton Albion man has been their Player of the Season so far

The season so far for Burton Albion has been far from ideal. With the club currently sat 23rd in League One, some people would feel its difficult to pick out any positives.

Surprisingly, the Brewers have had some stand out performers in a tough season. Young midfielder Terry Taylor has become almost irreplaceable in the midfield while the experienced Deji Oshalaja has looked solid at both ends of the pitch.

But, there is one name you can’t ignore when talking about Burton Albion’s Player of the Season so far, and that is talisman Victor Adeboyejo.

Adeboyejo has been outstanding since his arrival in Staffordshire, joining from Barnsley in the summer transfer window. The 25-year-old has managed 11 goals in the league, a total that puts him 3rd in the League One top scorers standings.

The Nigerian forward is in the form of his life after previously struggling to show his end product and his goals have Albion to stay alive at the bottom of the table, allowing them hope of survival.

It has not just been his goal contributions that have made him shine for Albion though. His work rate off the ball to find the positions have shown he’s got an all-round forward’s game. Adeboyejo has also chipped in with a couple of assists, and he’s on the pitch, you feel a goal could come at any time.

His form so far has attracted interest from Championship clubs, including Wigan Athletic and Rotherham United. Albion manager Dino Maamria has urged the forward to stay at the club until at least the end of the season though, so it will be hoped he can remain.

It will be a massive boost if Burton Albion end the window with Adeboyejo still in yellow and black, and he could be the difference between safety and relegation.