Comment: This 22-year-old is Sheffield United’s Player of the Season so far

Sheffield United currently sit 2nd in the Championship table, and just five points behind league leaders Burnley. But they wouldn’t be in this position without the contributions of Iliman Ndiaye.

Ndiaye, 22, was forced to play second-fiddle behind Morgan Gibbs-White last season, but he still managed to rack up seven goals and two assists for Paul Heckingbottom’s side. When Gibbs-White’s loan ended there was an expectation for the Ndiaye to step up and perform for the Blades, and he’s done just that. Ndiaye has put in consistently quality performances all season which even earned him a call up to Senegal’s World Cup squad. He is United’s top scorer and goal-creator so far and has been influential for them.

Honourable mentions go to Oliver Norwood, Anel Ahmedhodzic, and Oli McBurnie, who have been excellent in their own right, but Ndiaye’s contributions top anyone else’s. He is a man who any Championship side would want in their attack and Blades fans will be hoping they can hold on to him next season.

This season, Ndiaye has found the back of the net ten times. He has also provided seven assists in the Championship – the joint-most in the entire league. In United’s recent FA Cup game v Millwall, the Senegalese was involved again, providing the assist for Jayden Bogle’s goal. Ndiaye has already overtaken his tally for last season and with 20 league games remaining, and the forward is showing no signs of slowing down.

His best performance of the season came in a 2-0 victory over West Bromwich Albion Back in October. He scored the first before providing a beautiful assist for his strike partner McBurnie to seal the three points. All aspects of the 22-year-old’s game were excellent and this particular performance started a rich vein of form, as Ndiaye scored in both of his next two games.

The only issue for United with Ndiaye is the matter of keeping him around. His stellar performances have led to interest from multiple top division clubs and as the forward’s contract expires in 2024, Blades fans will be hoping the club can tie him down to a new deal. However, the possibility of Premier League football at Bramall Lane next season may tempt Ndiaye into staying with the club, and if he continues his current form, he will give the Blades a great shot at promotion.