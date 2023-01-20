Championship trio join Sheffield Wednesday in pursuit of Burnley ace

Burnley defender Luke McNally is now wanted by at least three Championship clubs, a new report from The Star has said.

Sheffield Wednesday have been linked with a move for Burnley’s out of favour centre-back McNally.

Darren Moore is in need of more options at the heart of defence and the desire to bring in another will have only heightened after the official confirmation of loan favourite Mark McGuinness’ premature return to parent club Cardiff City.

However, it now seems the Owls could be set for a battle to sign the former Oxford United defender this month.

The Star states at least a trio of Championship clubs are also keen on signing McNally too. And, in a blow to Sheffield Wednesday, Vincent Kompany and Burnley would rather he stays in the second-tier instead of dropping back into League One.

Talks have taken place, but it remains to be seen just where he ends up.

A move on the cards…

Burnley’s transfer business looks to have cleared the way for McNally to make a temporary exit this month. After allowing long-serving defender Kevin Long to move on they swooped in for Belgian starlet Ameen Al-Dahkil.

On top of the young Al-Dahkil, it seems the Clarets are also closing in on a deal for Hjalmar Ekdal, with reports from Sweden stating he is flying to England to thrash out the terms of a winter move.

That would push McNally further down the pecking order at Turf Moor, so it seems logical that he would head elsewhere for the rest of the season. He would be a top acquisition for Sheffield Wednesday but with Championship competition for his signature emerging, it may be wise to weigh up their alternatives.