Bolton Wanderers could offload 2022 signing with Charlton Athletic, Barnsley and Leyton Orient keen

Bolton Wanderers midfielder Kieran Sadlier has attracted interest from Charlton Athletic, Barnsley and Leyton Orient, as per Football League World.

Bolton Wanderers recruited Irish attacking midfielder Sadlier from Rotherham United in January 2022.

He had managed seven goals and four assists in 37 games for the Millers after earning his move to the AESSEAL New York Stadium following a strong stint with Doncaster Rovers. However, game time has been limited for Sadlier this season.

The former West Ham youngster has notched up four goals and two assists in 27 games across all competitions but 17 of his 18 League One outings have come off the bench.

Now, Football League World claims Bolton Wanderers could let Sadlier leave this month, and he’s not short of options. They claim fellow League One pair Charlton Athletic and Barnsley are keen, as are League Two promotion candidates Leyton Orient.

Sadlier has score 19 goals in 95 League One games over the course of his career, also chipping in with seven assists while playing in a range of midfield roles.

A shrewd addition…

Sadlier has experienced struggles for game time at Bolton Wanderers and at previous club Rotherham United. However, the 28-year-old has shown plenty of times what a talent he can be at this level.

He can play out wide or through the middle as an attacking midfielder and can be a goal threat from long range.

If he heads to a club that he fits well and plays regularly at, Sadlier could be a really strong winter addition. It remains to be seen if the rumours develop into anything more concrete though, with suitors eyeing a potential swoop for his services.