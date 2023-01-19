Wigan Athletic looking set to beat Stoke City, Swansea and more to signing of PL man

Leeds United striker Joe Gelhardt looks set to return to Wigan Athletic on loan, reports The Athletic (via FLW).

Gelhardt, 20, has been heavily linked with a loan move away from Leeds United this month. The young striker has impressed in the past season-and-half in the Premier League, racking up 35 top flight appearances and scoring twice for Leeds United.

Several Championship teams have been linked with a loan swoop for Gelhardt this month, including Blackburn Rovers and Hull City, with Stoke City and Swansea City perhaps more heavily linked in the past few days. But The Athletic are reporting that Gelhardt is set to return to his former club Wigan Athletic on loan.

Kolo Toure’s side currently sit in last place of the Championship table. They’re yet to win under their new boss and find themselves four points adrift, but the seemingly imminent arrival of Gelhardt on loan will be a huge boost to their survival credentials.

Yesterday, Football Insider revealed that Stoke City were looking to bring in Gelhardt after seeing Liam Delap’s loan from Manchester City cut short, whilst another report from The Athletic (via Inside Futbol) said that Swansea City were seriously interested in Gelhardt, with the Swans looking set to sell Michael Obafemi to Burnley.

A huge boost for Wigan…

Wigan are in a pretty desperate situation right now. They’ve already lost Nathan Broadhead this month too and so they really needed to bring in a striker this month, and a loan swoop for Gelhardt will be very good business.

The player knows the club and so he’ll be comfortable with a return. Having gained a lot of Premier League experience over the past year-and-a-half too, he should be well-prepared to score some goals for Toure’s Wigan side who’ve only netted 27 times in 27 league games this season.

There’s still plenty of time for Wigan to climb up and out of the relegation zone. They have 19 games of the season remaining and go up against Luton Town this weekend, in what will be a very tough fixture for the Latics.